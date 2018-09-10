Students can get year-round discounts from Amazon, Nike and more (and a few for teachers, too)

Between textbooks and tuition, it's no secret that college is expensive. That's why many major retailers — from Amazon to Nike — offer attractive discounts to college students, year-round.

College discount site UniDays, for example, partners with 600 brands and retailers, offering students exclusive offers, deals and discounts through its network. After registering via its app or website and verifying your student status, users can access deals for major retailers like American Apparel, Apple Music, Levi's, H&M, Adidas, MAC makeup and Grubhub.

The retailers below also offer discounts you can receive simply for being a college student, and in some cases, for teachers. Just make sure to follow the retailer's instructions (many require students to register online or show a valid student ID) and remember that exclusions may apply.