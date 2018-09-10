VISIT CNBC.COM

Students can get year-round discounts from Amazon, Nike and more (and a few for teachers, too)

Between textbooks and tuition, it's no secret that college is expensive. That's why many major retailers — from Amazon to Nike — offer attractive discounts to college students, year-round.

College discount site UniDays, for example, partners with 600 brands and retailers, offering students exclusive offers, deals and discounts through its network. After registering via its app or website and verifying your student status, users can access deals for major retailers like American Apparel, Apple Music, Levi's, H&M, Adidas, MAC makeup and Grubhub.

The retailers below also offer discounts you can receive simply for being a college student, and in some cases, for teachers. Just make sure to follow the retailer's instructions (many require students to register online or show a valid student ID) and remember that exclusions may apply.

Clothing

ASOS: 10 percent off your purchase

Banana Republic: 15 percent off your full-price purchases, in-stores only

Champion and Hanes: 10 percent off online

Club Monaco: 15 percent off full-price and sale merchandise

J.Crew: 15 percent off online purchase

Madewell: 15 percent off, in-stores only

Nike: 10 percent off online purchases

Tech

Adobe: Save over 60 percent on Creative Cloud programs

Amazon Prime: Sign up for Prime Student, and receive a free, six month trial that includes two-day shipping. Once the trial is up,receive a discounted monthly rate of Prime for $6.49.

Spotify Premium: Receive a discounted monthly rate of $5.99

Home

West Elm: 15 percent off regular priced merchandise

PBteen: 15 percent off your order

Overstock.com: Free Club O Gold membership

For teachers

Adobe: Save over 60 percent on Creative Cloud programs

Banana Republic: 15 percent off your full-price purchases, in-stores only

J. Crew: 15 percent off online purchase

Madewell: 15 percent off, in-stores only

West Elm: 15 percent off regular priced merchandise

Overstock.com: Free Club O Gold membership

