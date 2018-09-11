John Legend left a safe corporate job after college — and now he's made EGOT history

Singer, actor and producer John Legend made history on Sunday when he won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This made Legend the first black man and one of the youngest people to achieve coveted EGOT status.
"EGOT" is an acronym for some of the most prestigious awards across entertainment industries: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories," Legend wrote of the accolade in an Instagram post. "Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."