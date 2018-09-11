John Legend left a safe corporate job after college — and now he's made EGOT history

Once he nabbed a role at the prestigious consulting firm, Legend began plotting his transition to full-time musician. He spent his work days preparing powerpoint presentations and financial models and his work nights writing songs and performing at small gigs around New York and Philadelphia.

Legend made music his side hustle partly out of necessity: "I needed money," he told Washington Post. "I lived in New York and had to pay my rent."

Legend's big break didn't come easily or quickly. For years he said, "I always thought my moment was just around the corner."

During this time he was rejected by all the major labels, sometimes more than once, Legend told UPenn students in 2014. "I played for all the giants of the business — Clive Davis, L.A. Reid, Jimmy Iovine, you name it. And all of them turned me down."

Legend's breakthrough took years of working on his craft and developing relationships. After college, Legend kept in close touch with his roommate DeVon Harris, who introduced him to his cousin, a producer from Chicago named Kanye West. "Our collaboration has been a huge part of my career, and it had a lot to do with me finally getting a major recording contract in 2004," Legend said.

West produced Legend's first album, "Get Lifted," when Legend was just 26 years old. The album scored three of his now 10 Grammy awards. Less than 10 years later, Legend won an Oscar for the song "Glory" in the film "Selma," and in 2017, he won a Tony Award for co-producing "Jitney."