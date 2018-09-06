Colin Kaepernick hasn't played football for the NFL in nearly two years, but the 30-year-old athlete's latest endorsement from athletic apparel giant Nike gives Fortune 500 backing to the social justice issues that have been rocking athletics.

Just days before football season officially kicks off, Kaepernick shared his image from Nike's 30th anniversary 'Just Do It' campaign on Twitter. The photo features a close-up of Kaepernick and a quote that reads, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Today, Nike's "Dream Crazy" commercial, narrated by Kaepernick, is set to air during the NFL's opening game.

Kaepernick and other athletes protested racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016, moves that sparked a nationwide controversy. Backlash to the former quarterback's inclusion in the campaign released Monday drove Nike's share price down this week and prompted some consumers to tear the Nike swooshes from their clothing in calls for a boycott.