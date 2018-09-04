Amazon hitting $1 trillion market cap is just the latest milestone this year for Jeff Bezos 

Amazon market cap hit $1 trillion on Tuesday, making it the second publicly traded U.S. company to reach the record valuation, just more than one month after Apple hit the milestone.
It's the latest achievement in a landmark year for Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
Earlier in 2018, Bezos became the richest person alive. His net worth now totals $166.5 billion, according to Forbes' billionaires list. Going by Forbes' calculations, Bezos is worth roughly twice as much as tech leader Bill Gates and the 'Oracle of Omaha' Warren Buffett.
This May, Amazon cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list, alongside corporate behemoths Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil and, of course, Walmart.
With revenue of $177.87 billion, as of the company's 2017 fourth-quarter earnings report, Amazon placed eighth on this year's Fortune list of America's largest companies. That's up four spots from its rank last year as No. 12. Amazon made its debut at No. 492 on the Fortune 500 back in 2002, the same year its biggest competitor Walmart first landed in the No. 1 spot. Amazon has since quickly gained on, and nearly caught up with, Walmart.