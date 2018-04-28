Amazon Prime prices are going up — here's what you get for $119 a year

Amazon said this week it would raise prices on its premium subscription membership product, Prime, from $99 to $119 per year on May 11.

But while the price hike seems steep, the program has a lot of goodies added since the last price increase in March 2014.

A big one is Amazon's Prime Day discount day, a mid-summer sale that offers deals every 10 minutes and draws tens of millions of shoppers each year.

Benefits of the program, which started in 2005 and now has 100 million members, fall into 5 basic categories: shipping, shopping, streaming, reading, and various extras. They're all listed here and here and here for U.S. customers.