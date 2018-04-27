If you invested $1,000 in Amazon 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday it plans to raise the price of its Prime service from $99 a year to $119 starting in May, and many analysts are optimistic about the change. In a note to clients Friday, Doug Anmuth of J.P. Morgan said, "We do not expect the company to get much push-back from consumers given the increasing value of the service."

The stock has generally been increasing in value too, so if you had invested in Amazon early on, your investment would have paid off. Your initial outlay of $1,000 in 2008 would be worth more than $19,500 Friday, according to CNBC calculations, or over 19 times as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.