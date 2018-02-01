Amazon jumps more than 5 percent after earnings

Amazon blew past street estimates for its fourth quarter earnings, reflecting strong holiday sales and growth in its cloud business.

Amazon's stock went up more than 5 percent in after hours trading.

Here are the most important numbers Wall Street will be watching:

Revenue: $60.5 billion vs. $59.83 billion, as estimated, according to Thomson Reuters

$3.75 per share vs. $1.85 per share, as estimated, according to Thomson Reuters AWS revenue: $5.11 billion vs. $4.97 billion, as estimated, according to FactSet

Amazon's revenue, which includes sales from Whole Foods, jumped 38 percent year-over-year. Net income was $1.9 billion, or $3.75 per share, more than doubling from the same period of last year. Amazon noted that the fourth quarter earnings includes a tax benefit of roughly $789 million due to the change in U.S. tax code.

For the full year, Amazon had $177.9 billion in sales, up 31 percent from the previous year's $136 billion. Despite the huge growth in revenue, Amazon's operating profit dropped 2 percent to $4.1 billion.

In a statement, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos touted the success of Amazon's voice-controlled device Alexa and hinted that the company would invest more in the space.

"Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them. We don't see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down," Bezos said.

Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, continued to be the fastest-growing and most profitable business of the company. For the quarter, AWS sales jumped 45 percent year-over-year, while generating $1.3 billion in operating income, a whopping 64 percent share of Amazon's total operating income.

Analysts are likely going to ask questions around Amazon's holiday shopping sales, AWS growth, and plans for its physical retail stores, including Whole Foods.

Other topics of interest include Amazon's healthcare partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, updates on its second headquarters, HQ2, and growth in its online advertising business.

Amazon stock is up more than 70 percent over the past year, and hit the $700 billion market cap milestone for the first time this week.