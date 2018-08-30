Serena Williams wore a Nike tutu to the US Open—here's how much it cost

According to Vogue, the outfit was designed by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Nike. The dress costs $500, and the jacket is $900.

"When I was thinking about outfits for Serena, I was thinking about her playing the game and her aesthetic while she is. Also about the confidence that's needed while playing at the top level of tennis," Abloh tells Vogue. "This is very far from a design-by-numbers project. As you can tell by her personality in her play, she's very much involved in her aesthetic. She has a level of creativity with how she expresses herself in terms of clothing in any event, so I made everything with her logic in mind."

By Williams' assessment, the bold look gets the job done. "I felt so feminine in the tutu," she tells Vogue, "which is probably my favorite part of it. It really embodies what I always say: that you can be strong and beautiful at the same time."

