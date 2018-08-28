Odell Beckham Jr. signs record-breaking $95 million deal with New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants has signed a five-year contract extension, reportedly making him the highest-paid wide-receiver in NFL history.

The deal has an initial value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives, with the contract including $65 million guaranteed even covering injuries. According to NFL Network, the deal for Beckham sees him average $20 million over the first three seasons.

"You can't force things, it's a negotiation. It's a back and forth, both sides have to be intentional and thoughtful, which we were," said Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman as the deal was signed on Monday. "It was great negotiating, it was a very good give and take with Kevin (Abrams, the assistant general manager) and Zeke (Sandhu, Beckham's agent). We got to the right answer as far as I'm concerned."

Beckham's deal surpasses the annual average $19 million paid among wide receivers and also sets a new record for guaranteed amounts, eclipsing the annual contracts of Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown at $17 million annually and the $55 million guaranteed received by Mike Evans of Tampa Bay.

"It was just a time of patience and waiting and I knew that it would get done, it just was a matter of when and I'm just so happy that it is finally done now," Beckham told the Giants official website.

Beckham was scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The sides opened negotiations in late July and have steadily made progress since. Beckham has routinely told reporters he expected the situation to work itself out.