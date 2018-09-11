VISIT CNBC.COM

Americans are flocking to these 10 cities where salaries are rising

Dave and Les Jacobs | Getty Images

Although wages have been mostly stagnant across the U.S. for the past five years, in some cities, salaries have actually been rising.

CNBC Make It has identified 10 cities where populations have been growing and median wages have been going up using data from personal finance site MagnifyMoney's list of America's biggest "boomtowns." MagnifyMoney analyzed how the 100 largest metro areas in the country changed over a five-year period (between 2011 and 2016) across three categories: population and housing; workforce and earnings; and business growth. Cities could earn a possible score of 100 in each category, which were then averaged together for the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

Out of America's top 50 "boomtowns," here are the top 10 places where salaries have gone up most in the past five years.

10. San Francisco

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 7 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 47.5
Final score: 45
Overall rank: 22

San Francisco, California
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

9. Spokane, Washington

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 7.2 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 30.4
Final score: 32.3
Overall rank: 50

Spokane Washington
Constantgardener | Getty Images

8. Des Moines, Iowa

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 8.2 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 42.8
Final score: 51.7
Overall rank: 15

Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa

7. San Jose, California

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 8.7 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 53.4
Final score: 47.4
Overall rank: 19

San Jose, California
GerardoBrucker | Getty Images
San Jose, California

6. Austin, Texas

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 8.8 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 70.3
Final score: 87.8
Overall rank: 1

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 9.2 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 60.6
Final score: 66.4
Overall rank: 4

Charleston, South Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

4. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 10.6 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 44.4
Final score: 40.3
Overall rank: 31

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

3. El Paso, Texas

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 11.4 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 39.1
Final score: 43.9
Overall rank: 24

El Paso, Texas.
Brian Wancho | Getty Images
El Paso, Texas.

2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 12 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 30.5
Final score: 34.2
Overall rank: 44

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

1. McAllen, Texas

Median earnings increase between 2011 and 2016: 18.4 percent

Workforce and earnings score: 62.2
Final score: 55.6
Overall rank: 10

McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

