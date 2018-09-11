Americans are flocking to these 10 cities where salaries are rising

Although wages have been mostly stagnant across the U.S. for the past five years, in some cities, salaries have actually been rising.

CNBC Make It has identified 10 cities where populations have been growing and median wages have been going up using data from personal finance site MagnifyMoney's list of America's biggest "boomtowns." MagnifyMoney analyzed how the 100 largest metro areas in the country changed over a five-year period (between 2011 and 2016) across three categories: population and housing; workforce and earnings; and business growth. Cities could earn a possible score of 100 in each category, which were then averaged together for the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

Out of America's top 50 "boomtowns," here are the top 10 places where salaries have gone up most in the past five years.