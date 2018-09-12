Hiring mangers share the No. 1 resume lie that could cost you the job

While hiring managers hate all resume lies, a recent survey finds some lies are worse than others.

The jobsite TopResume asked 629 professionals to rank the most serious of 14 categories of resume lies. Nearly all respondents, 97 percent, said they'd reconsider candidates with any type of lie. Nearly half those surveyed were HR professionals, recruiters or hiring managers.

Topping the list were lies about technical capabilities, licenses and criminal records. Yet the biggest deal breaker, according to respondents, was lying about an academic degree. 89 percent of hiring managers felt this was the most serious lie, inching out even criminal records.

It's one of the most common lies that applicants tell, says TopResume career advice expert Amanda Augustine. Many candidates don't want to be disqualified from a search when a job listing asks for candidates with degrees.

Still, it's a dangerous lie to tell, says Augustine. Employers can easily verify this information through a background check.

Instead, be honest and upfront about your level of schooling, she says. "So many people assume that others have flawless resumes so they want to fib," says Augustine. "Ask yourself what skills you have to offer and focus on that."