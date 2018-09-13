It's no secret that living in San Francisco is expensive. The median rent there is $4,500, according to real-estate website Zillow, and the median price for a home is well beyond $1 million. That's compared to the national median of $1,695 and $278,900, respectively.

So when Danny Finlay, a 30-year-old who lives in Dixon, California, was offered a job in the Bay Area, he came up with an alternative to moving and paying exorbitant rent: becoming a super-commuter.

Dixon is about 72 miles away from Finlay's office at public relations firm SutherlandGold, where he works as an account executive. That means, in order to get to work by 7 a.m., he wakes up at 4:30 a.m., leaves his house by 5:10 a.m. and takes a combination of car, bus and train to get to work. Round-trip, he spends four hours commuting five days a week.

He thinks it's worth it.

"I mean, I wish [the commute] was shorter," Finlay tells CNBC Make It. "But if I had the choice to live in Dixon and commute, or live in the city and not commute, I'd still commute."

That's partly because of the amount of money he saves. He and his wife, Mireya, who lived in Los Angles while in college, decided to move to Dixon after graduation, as opposed to a pricier city like San Francisco. "We started to think about where we really wanted to settle and where we wanted to buy a house," Finlay says. "The commute allowed us to let our money go further."

Factoring in everything from housing costs to miscellaneous expenses such as parking, groceries and dining out, Finlay says the choice to live in Dixon rather than the Bay Area likely saves him around $15,000 to $18,000 per year.