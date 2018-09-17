Kicking a common habit could help boost your career, says Estonia's youngest-ever inventor

If you want to have a successful career, it can be tempting to try to be all things to all people. But, instead, you should know where to draw the line and be unashamed about saying no.

That's according to Karoli Hindricks, who, with a resume of accolades including serial entrepreneur, European Parliament speaker and MTV's youngest-ever CEO, is a success story by any standards.

However, it's a lesson she learned the hard way: When Hindricks founded her first business at 16 — a line of reflective accessories for pedestrians — she became Estonia's youngest-ever inventor and found herself suddenly in high demand.

"With my first business, I became so famous so fast," said Hindricks, whose young success saw her invited to speak at countless schools and entrepreneur forums.

"I ended up spending more time talking about my business than running it," Hindricks told CNBC Make It.