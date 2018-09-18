3 ways to land a job even if you don't have the exact experience required

During your job search, Augustine suggests gathering three to five job descriptions that represent the type of position you're looking for. Even if you don't plan on applying to every job, she says having these descriptions side-by-side will give you a clear idea of the common skills employers are looking for in this particular role.

If there is a skills gap, then she says look into taking a quick online course at a site like Lynda.com. The idea, she says, is not to show that you're an expert at something. The idea is to be able to demonstrate a working knowledge of the skills an employer is asking for.

When you go into an interview, Augustine says you can tell a hiring manager, "I understand you are looking for this and here are the steps I have taken to gain those skills." Then, she says, you want to show what skills you already have that will help you to fulfill the demands of the job. "If you do this," she explains, "you are miles ahead and will impress an employer."