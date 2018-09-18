3 ways to land a job even if you don't have the exact experience required

Data from a Hewlett Packard report examined why people, particularly women, don't apply for jobs unless they are 100 percent qualified. According to women's leadership expert Tara Mohr, those surveyed indicated that they felt they needed to meet every qualification not only to do the job well, but to even be considered as a hire.
"They didn't see the hiring process as one where advocacy, relationships, or a creative approach to framing one's expertise could overcome not having the skills and experiences outlined in the job qualifications," writes Mohr in the Harvard Business Review.
According to Augustine, it's important to note that you are 10 times more likely to land a job when you have a relationship with someone at the company. So in addition to playing up on your best skills and experiences, she says you should lean on your family, friends and alumni network to see if there is anyone at a particular organization or in your field who can help you with landing the job.
"It's okay to reach out to those people and ask for pearls of wisdom," says Augustine. "They can maybe help you with bumping your application up at a company and they can help you with figuring out what you should emphasize."
