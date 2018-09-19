Suze Orman: Don't ever lease a car

If you're in the market for a new car, don't even think about leasing one.

That's according to financial expert and bestselling author of "Women and Money" Suze Orman.

"I personally think you should never, ever ever ever, lease a car, do you hear me?" she tells CNBC Make It.

That's because when you lease, you're pouring in money each month with nothing to show for it at the end of the day. "If you rent a car, you're going to rent a car year in and year out," Orman says.

If you don't have the cash to buy a car outright, Orman says it's perfectly fine to finance one, but make sure that you won't need to make payments for longer than three years. If you have to finance it for longer than that, then "you can't afford the car that you're going to buy."

Orman also suggests buying used, because unlike a home, a car will never increase in value. "The second you drive that car off the lot, it depreciates, 10 percent, 20 percent," she says. "Let somebody else get that depreciation."