5 ways to deal with a bad roommate 

Within the first few days of moving in together, roommates should sit down and draft a roommate contract. It doesn't have to be an official document, but you should settle on some house rules and make agreements about how you plan to share your space.

"Learn more about his or her living preferences, what chores and responsibilities you will share and how he or she feels about visitors," says Cohen.

By getting on the same page at the beginning of your relationship about things like how often you will clean the room, how late you will keep the lights on and how often you will have friends over, students can avoid roommate controversies later on.

If you do have conflict with your roommate, you can revisit this contract to make sure you are both following the rules and see if there are any new details that should be added or adjusted.