5 ways to deal with a bad roommate 

Young people today are more likely to have roommate than ever before. This is especially true for college students.
Living in a dorm room with a stranger is a cost-effective but potentially awkward rite of passage. Differences in cleanliness, sleep habits and personal priorities can present plenty of opportunity for conflict and tension between otherwise reasonable individuals. And then there are simply bad roommates — people who are inconsiderate, disrespectful or just plain mean. If you ask around, it's not difficult to find roommate horror stories.
Kat Cohen, CEO and Founder of college guidance company IvyWise, tells CNBC Make It that there are simple steps that students can take to prevent, identify and deal with a bad roommate situation.