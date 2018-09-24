Suze Orman: Americans are 'forgetting the lessons' of the 2008 financial crisis

It's been 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis, and some experts worry that Americans are falling back into old habits.

"I thought for a while that it had gotten healthier, and now I'm seeing that everybody wants to buy real estate again, everybody wants to own a home, everybody wants to flip a home," author and financial advisor Suze Orman said on the CNBC show "Closing Bell."

"When people talk to me about investing, they're not talking to me about the stock market and mutual funds; they're talking to me constantly about buying another piece of real estate, and I'm sitting there going, 'Did you learn nothing? Did you learn nothing in the past?'" she said.

When the bottom seems to drop out of the market, it's important to remember not to panic and sell everything out of fear. Don't only think about the next year but the next 10-20 years after that, she said. You don't want to make financial decisions based on emotion.

Instead, be strategic: "A fortune was made starting in 2009 if you had just held on," Orman said on "Closing Bell." "If you hadn't sold, if you hadn't panicked, if you were in good quality stocks, you would be sitting so pretty today it wouldn't even be funny."

Keeping in mind the lessons learned 10 years ago is key, Orman said: "They're starting to get nervous again. 'Should I sell? Should I do this?' They're forgetting the lessons that the last 10 years should have taught everybody."