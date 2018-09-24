Suzy Welch: The crucial career lesson I learned from Bob Woodward

"A bad boss is about [their] own success. A tough boss is about yours."

While Woodward, she says, was not a nice person to work for, he was not a bad boss. "Real bad bosses only care about themselves, and your performance is merely fodder for their upward trajectory," whereas "Bob Woodward was already at the top. He didn't need me to shine his star."

Welch says she now understands how the journalist's "pushing and prodding" was an effort to make her better not only for her employer, but for her profession. "Like any tough boss," she says, "he shoved me out of my comfort zone."

Unfortunately, Welch says, she ended up leaving the internship for a "nicer" newspaper, and now wonders what she might have learned had she stayed.

"His lesson about the difference between tough bosses and bad bosses is still with me today," she says. "A bad boss is about [their] own success. A tough boss is about yours."

