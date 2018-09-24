Suzy Welch: The crucial career lesson I learned from Bob Woodward

A tough boss may be challenging, demanding and even downright mean. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, that doesn't mean they're bad for your career.
In fact, knowing the difference between a tough boss and a bad boss can be crucial to your success. Welch says she learned this lesson as an intern at The Washington Post in 1981, while working for award-winning journalist Bob Woodward. ("Yes," she says, "that Bob Woodward.")
Welch had arrived for her internship in awe of Woodward and his reporting on the Watergate scandal, which earned him a Pulitzer and inspired a movie, but she tells CNBC Make It that initially, "I thought Bob Woodward was a terrible boss that summer because of how hard he made my life."