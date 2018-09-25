Recipes in the cookbook, whose proceeds will benefit Hubb, are wide-ranging and include green chilli and avocado dip, coconut chicken curry, eggplant masala, Persian chicken with barberry rice, caramelized plum upside-down cake and spiced mint tea.
Markle is famously known for being a foodie.
Before becoming a royal, Markle, who starred in USA Network's "Suits," regularly featured recipes and foodie-friendly content on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. Markle posted recipes ranging from decadent drinks — like red wine hot chocolate (sadly the original post no longer exists, but an Australian site wrote about the recipe here) — to savory soups, like sweet potato and white bean.
Markle recommended this single serving coconut chai smoothie recipe from wellness coach Jennie Miremadi on The Tig in January 2017. It calls for 4 oz. of coconut milk, 8 oz. of almond milk, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, 1/2 tsp. of fresh ginger, 1 tsp. of lucuma (a Peruvian fruit) powder, 1/4 tsp. of allspice, 1 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. of cardamom, 1/8 tsp. of ground cloves, 1/4 tsp. of black pepper, a pinch of sea salt and stevia (or another sweetener) to taste. Blend all the ingredients in a high-speed blender, says the post, and it's ready to enjoy.
The post calls the drink, "some healthy body fuel and aromatic goodness."
When marrying Prince Harry in May, Markle also played a major role in the planning of the wedding reception menu. The duo sampled each of the dishes ahead of the wedding and Markle's guests were reportedly served local, seasonal bites like grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham and garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena.
In a break from tradition, Markle selected a lemon elderflower reception cake.