Meghan Markle's first solo project as the Duchess of Sussex focuses on a pastime she's famously fond of: cooking.

Out Tuesday, "Together: Our Community Cookbook," was the brainchild of Markle after she met the women of Hubb Community Kitchen, a collective formed in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London that served as a place where local women prepared fresh food together for their community. The cookbook features 50 recipes from the women of Hubb, where Markle — who also penned the cookbook's foreword — has visited several times.

"[I]t's been a passionate project," Markle said of the book on Thursday at Kensington Palace, while delivering her first solo speech as a royal. "...[T]he power of food is more than just the meal itself. It is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it."