Life

Don't have Meghan Markle's 'Together' cookbook yet? Here's an easy recipe from her site The Tig to hold you over

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20.
 WPA Pool | Getty Images 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20.

Meghan Markle's first solo project as the Duchess of Sussex focuses on a pastime she's famously fond of: cooking.

Out Tuesday, "Together: Our Community Cookbook," was the brainchild of Markle after she met the women of Hubb Community Kitchen, a collective formed in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London that served as a place where local women prepared fresh food together for their community. The cookbook features 50 recipes from the women of Hubb, where Markle — who also penned the cookbook's foreword — has visited several times.

"[I]t's been a passionate project," Markle said of the book on Thursday at Kensington Palace, while delivering her first solo speech as a royal. "...[T]he power of food is more than just the meal itself. It is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, helps to prepare food at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20. 
WPA Pool | Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, helps to prepare food at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20. 

Recipes in the cookbook, whose proceeds will benefit Hubb, are wide-ranging and include green chilli and avocado dip, coconut chicken curry, eggplant masala, Persian chicken with barberry rice, caramelized plum upside-down cake and spiced mint tea.

Markle is famously known for being a foodie.

Before becoming a royal, Markle, who starred in USA Network's "Suits," regularly featured recipes and foodie-friendly content on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. Markle posted recipes ranging from decadent drinks — like red wine hot chocolate (sadly the original post no longer exists, but an Australian site wrote about the recipe here) — to savory soups, like sweet potato and white bean.

Markle recommended this single serving coconut chai smoothie recipe from wellness coach Jennie Miremadi on The Tig in January 2017. It calls for 4 oz. of coconut milk, 8 oz. of almond milk, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, 1/2 tsp. of fresh ginger, 1 tsp. of lucuma (a Peruvian fruit) powder, 1/4 tsp. of allspice, 1 tsp. of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. of cardamom, 1/8 tsp. of ground cloves, 1/4 tsp. of black pepper, a pinch of sea salt and stevia (or another sweetener) to taste. Blend all the ingredients in a high-speed blender, says the post, and it's ready to enjoy.

The post calls the drink, "some healthy body fuel and aromatic goodness."

When marrying Prince Harry in May, Markle also played a major role in the planning of the wedding reception menu. The duo sampled each of the dishes ahead of the wedding and Markle's guests were reportedly served local, seasonal bites like grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham and garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena.

In a break from tradition, Markle selected a lemon elderflower reception cake.

The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes is pictured in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. The wedding cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estates own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British and in season, including peonies and roses.
STEVE PARSONS | AFP | Getty Images
The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes is pictured in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. The wedding cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estates own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British and in season, including peonies and roses.

Now, Markle has helped bring "Together" to life through her role as Patron of the Royal Foundation.

Here's how much the royal wedding is expected to cost   

Disclosure: USA Network is owned by CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal.

