Meet the first all-female broadcast team for NFL games

Storm and Kremer's history-making news comes just one year after ESPN journalist Beth Mowins became the first woman in 30 years, and only the second woman ever, to be a play-by-play announcer for a regular season NFL game.

Kremer, currently a chief correspondent for the NFL Network, is a well-established voice in sports reporting. She's worked more than 25 Super Bowl games, covered the NBA Finals and All-Star Games, Major League Baseball's All-Star Games, college football tournaments and the PGA Championship, according to NFL.com.

After graduating cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, Kremer started her career as a sports editor at the Main Line Chronicle in Pennsylvania in 1982. From there she went on to work at NFL Films and then ESPN, where she became the network's first female correspondent. Between 2006 and 2012 she worked as a reporter for NBC Sports, where she covered the U.S. Olympics. Now, as a correspondent for the NFL Network, she leads reporting on the health and safety of professional sports.

"Growing up, it was very different back then," 59-year-old Kremer told Philly Voice of watching sports in her childhood. "It never, ever crossed my mind for one minute that what I'm doing now is what my life's work would be. It just didn't cross my mind."

Unlike Kremer, who tells Philly Voice she introduced her parents to sports, Storm grew up in a household where both of her parents were athletes and her dad was a sports executive. In an essay penned for ESPN, she writes about the difficulties of forging her own career path as a woman in sports.

"I was told everything from, 'I'll hire a woman to do sports over my dead body' to 'My audience will never accept a woman sportscaster' to 'Why don't you just try feature reporting,'" wrote Storm. "I couldn't even get an agent to take me on. Quite simply, almost no one wanted a woman, even someone with experience, to work in sports at their station."

Determined to jumpstart her broadcasting career, Storm switched gears and pursued radio, which eventually led her to working as a weekend DJ and a weekday sportscaster for a station in Houston. That job, she says, was her first real job in sports and it prepared her for later jobs at NBC Sports, CBS and CNN, where she was the first female host of CNN Sports Tonight.

Now, as a journalist at ESPN, Storm anchors "SportsCenter," and has covered high-profile sporting events including the ESPY Awards, the U.S. Open, the NBA Finals and the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Media Zone.

Both she and Kremer took to Twitter to express their excitement for their roles, which will bring a different perspective to Thursday Night Football.

