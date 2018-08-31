How to tackle politics at work, according to Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill has been a sports reporter since 1997, but she truly became a household name in 2017 when she was entangled in the one of the most contentious political debates in sports history. Through this process she learned what it means to stand up for what you believe in how to tackle politics at work.

In February of 2017, Hill was co-hosting ESPN's flagship sports news show, SportsCenter, with Michael Smith. As journalists, Hill and her co-anchor covered how NFL players were peacefully protesting police brutality. As President Trump began firing insults against these players, Hill became more vocal. When Trump said that there were "some very fine people on both sides" of the violent Unite the Right protest held by White Nationalists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville Virginia, Hill spoke out once again.

She tweeted, "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists."

The comments caused backlash from the White House and from her employer. President Trump personally attacked her on Twitter and in one press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders described Hill's words as a "fireable offense."