LinkedIn: Hiring dips in September, but employers are still doing everything to attract talent

If you're looking for a job in today's market, you may want to consider relocating to Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina or Las Vegas, Nevada.

That's according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Report released this morning. Overall job growth dipped a bit in September, but hiring rates in these three cities have increased significantly over the past two years.

"Workers are increasingly finding that there is work in other places besides just these big cities," says CNBC contributor and LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

In September, LinkedIn found that Nashville, Charlotte and Las Vegas have increased hiring in the past two years by 11.2 percent, 11.7 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively. A steady increase in job growth has pulled all three of these locations into the top five U.S. cities that are gaining the most workers, along with Austin, Texas and Denver, Colorado.

Seattle, Washington, which was previously ranked the No. 1 city for pulling in talented workers, slipped to No. 6. The reason for that, Roth says, is because of the city's rising cost of living and limited housing supply.