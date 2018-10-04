VISIT CNBC.COM

LinkedIn: Hiring dips in September, but employers are still doing everything to attract talent

A job seeker, right, shakes the hand of a recruiter a career fair
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
If you're looking for a job in today's market, you may want to consider relocating to Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina or Las Vegas, Nevada.

That's according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Report released this morning. Overall job growth dipped a bit in September, but hiring rates in these three cities have increased significantly over the past two years.

"Workers are increasingly finding that there is work in other places besides just these big cities," says CNBC contributor and LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

In September, LinkedIn found that Nashville, Charlotte and Las Vegas have increased hiring in the past two years by 11.2 percent, 11.7 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively. A steady increase in job growth has pulled all three of these locations into the top five U.S. cities that are gaining the most workers, along with Austin, Texas and Denver, Colorado.

Seattle, Washington, which was previously ranked the No. 1 city for pulling in talented workers, slipped to No. 6. The reason for that, Roth says, is because of the city's rising cost of living and limited housing supply.

LinkedIn report: Hiring slipped in September   

When looking beyond location and specifically at industries, LinkedIn saw a slight dip across the board in job growth for the month of September."In general, hiring is still strong. It just is less strong," said Roth. "We're seeing a deceleration across every industry that we measure."

According to Roth, agriculture is one of the main industries that has decelerated, with a 4.7 percent drop in hiring. Manufacturing, he says, has also seen a bit of a slow down. In the past, job growth in the manufacturing sector saw double-digit increases. But in September, job gains increased by only 3 percent.

As to whether these dips have anything to do with the increase in tariffs, Roth says, "These are both industries that have been really strong in hiring, and so to see that kind of a drop shows that something is going on and hiring managers are worried about something."

As far as industries that have seen job gains, LinkedIn's report shows logistics, transportation and energy as sectors that are still showing strong job growth. Although the economy isn't at full employment yet, Roth says the market is still good for job-seekers today, as employers are doing everything they can to attract and retain talent.

"They are doing things they haven't done before in terms of hiring older workers and raising pay," he says. "You saw what Amazon did with the warehouse workers. So it feels like full employment, whether it is or not."

