5 tips for building a successful business from the founder of global brand TWG Tea

If you want to build a successful business, you've got to dream big.

Fortunately for Taha Bouqdib, that was never an issue. When he founded his luxury drinks business TWG Tea — The Wellness Group — in Singapore in 2008, his vision from the outset was to grow it into a global brand.

"Even when we were just a group of five or six people working in an office, I told everyone 'we are a luxury brand, you need to wear a tie everyday as if we are having a meeting everyday,'" Bouqdib told CNBC Make It.

Today, the CEO has achieved just that, establishing TWG Tea as an upscale tea chain with 70 salons and boutiques in major cities across North America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition, the company sells a range of accessories and tea-related cuisine.

"All the visions I have had since day one, I can see now in front of me. I wanted TWG Tea to be an Asian brand for the world and it is today" he said.

Of course the journey was not always easy. But it did teach Bouqdib some important lessons for building and maintaining a successful business. As TWG Tea celebrates its 10th anniversary, he shared those with CNBC Make It.