Here's why you should stop trying to imitate the world's celebrity CEOs

We live in a time in which many CEOs are gaining celebrity status. But to hold the world's top business brains on a pedestal is to forget one of the most important aspects of leadership: teamwork.
As the centuries-old trope from poet John Donne goes, "no man is an island." Yet, too frequently we focus on leadership solely as an individual endeavor, trying to replicate the personal habits of leaders like Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Although there's unquestionably an individual aspect to leadership, it's becoming increasingly important to seek success with a collaborative approach.
In fact, we've seen an increase in stories lately where individual leaders have been so focused on their personal agendas that they've made major missteps for the company. Take the recent example of Travis Kalanick, Uber's former CEO, who put his company in a tailspin by reportedly reinforcing a dysfunctional culture, leading to his departure. Under Kalanick, Uber had a "Hobbesian environment where workers are pitted against one another," according to The New York Times.