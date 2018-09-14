Here's why you should stop trying to imitate the world's celebrity CEOs

In our Global Leadership Forecast 2018 — published by DDI, The Conference Board, and EY with support from CNBC — we took a closer look at the concept of collective leadership. We defined the concept as working across organizational boundaries, using multiple perspectives to determine success, seeking synergies between group efforts, co-creation of the company's direction and leader collaboration toward shared goals.

More than 25,000 leaders from nearly 2,500 companies across 54 countries participated in the research. Here is what we found:

- Real shared leadership in many organizations is still just an aspiration. Only a slight majority of leaders said they feel that they are part of shared decision making in their companies or that leaders truly collaborate to make more effective decisions.

- Companies with collective leadership are much more agile and ready for the future. They are five times more likely to have stronger leadership bench strength and have high leader retention, and are better able to react decisively to change and shifting customer needs, the research showed.

- The cost of misalignment is high, especially at the most senior ranks. We compared those organizations whose leaders felt that collective leadership was high with those whose leaders felt it was low. We found considerable cultural differences between the two groups as shown below. When collective leadership was solidly in place, companies were three times more likely to capably respond to the competitive environment. They were also three times more likely to understand and act on changing customer needs and perspectives.