Suze Orman: This is when to pay off your mortgage

Personal finance expert and best-selling author of "Women & Money" Suze Orman says that you should pay off your debt as soon as possible, and that probably includes your mortgage.

"If you're going to buy a house, be responsible with it. And if you're going to stay living it that house for the rest of your life, pay off that mortgage as soon as you possibly can," she tells CNBC Make It.

Orman recommends that you aim to be mortgage-free by the time you retire. That's because everything you owe, including your home, costs you money, but it can affect your mental health as well. "Debt is bondage," she says. "You will never, ever, ever have financial freedom if you have debt."

Debt can affect other important parts of your life, too, keeping you from earning more and getting what you want, professionally. "When you are in debt, you feel it," Orman says, and "your boss can feel that," too. In essence, "you render yourself powerless."

That's why, she emphasizes, you shouldn't put off anything you can take care of now, like paying off your home.