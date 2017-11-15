Suze Orman: Here's when you should 'stop saving so much in your retirement accounts'

You hear it often: The more you can contribute to your 401(k) or other retirement savings accounts, the better.

But there's one situation in which you shouldn't focus on filling up those coffers, says personal finance expert Suze Orman: If you're thinking about leaving the workforce soon and still have a mortgage, "stop saving so much in your retirement accounts," she writes on Money.

Becoming mortgage-free before you retire instead will reduce stress and give you peace of mind. Plus, it makes sense from a financial standpoint, Orman says. Yet "more than one in three homeowners 65 or older is still paying off a mortgage."

That said, you should still contribute enough to get the full 401(k) match if your company offers one, she notes: "That is to never be turned down."