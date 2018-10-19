The 10 best cities for finding a job today don't include New York or San Francisco

If you're looking for a new job or thinking about making a career change, economists say now is the best time to weigh your options.

With a record number of openings across the country, jobs site Glassdoor released a list of the 25 best cities for jobs in 2018. Using data from its platform to look at hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction, Glassdoor found that major cities like New York and San Francisco don't make the top 10 for best job locations.

Meanwhile, smaller cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri and Indianapolis, Indiana top the list with thousands of job openings and a fairly reasonable cost of living.