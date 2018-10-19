VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 10 best cities for finding a job today don't include New York or San Francisco

Superb Images | Getty Images

If you're looking for a new job or thinking about making a career change, economists say now is the best time to weigh your options.

With a record number of openings across the country, jobs site Glassdoor released a list of the 25 best cities for jobs in 2018. Using data from its platform to look at hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction, Glassdoor found that major cities like New York and San Francisco don't make the top 10 for best job locations.

Meanwhile, smaller cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri and Indianapolis, Indiana top the list with thousands of job openings and a fairly reasonable cost of living.

One Minneapolis-based millennial, not pictured above, plans to retire comfortably by age 37
 Maskot | Getty Images
One Minneapolis-based millennial, not pictured above, plans to retire comfortably by age 37

Take a look below to see the top 10 cities you should consider moving to if you're look for new opportunities:

10. Detroit, Michigan

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 88,993

Median salary: $50,000

Median home value: $154,900

Job satisfaction: 3.3/5

Click here to view jobs

9. Cleveland, Ohio

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 44,385

Median salary: $46,000

Median home value: $141,100

Job satisfaction: 3.2/5

Click here to view jobs

Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 49,003

Median salary: $50,000

Median home value: $255,000

Job satisfaction: 3.4/5

Click here to view jobs

7. Memphis, Tennessee

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 26,022

Median salary: $43,900

Median home value: $133,100

Job satisfaction: 3.4/5

Click here to view jobs

Getty Images

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 211,602

Median salary: $62,000

Median home value: $455,600

Job satisfaction: 3.5/5

Click here to view jobs

5. Hartford, Connecticut

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 40,978

Median salary: $55,000

Median home value: $227,600

Job satisfaction: 3.3/5

Click here to view jobs

Hartford, Connecticut
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 61,320

Median salary: $45,000

Median home value: $160,900

Job satisfaction: 3.3/5

Click here to view jobs

3. Indianapolis, Indiana

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 53,344

Median salary: $45,000

Median home value: $152,800

Job satisfaction: 3.4/5

Click here to view jobs

The Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | Getty Images
The Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis

2. St. Louis, Missouri

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 75,061

Median salary: $48,000

Median home value: $161,400

Job satisfaction: 3.5/5

Click here to view jobs

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 91,849

Median salary: $46,500

Median home value: $141,300

Job satisfaction: 3.2/5

Click here to view jobs

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: These are the 10 most stressed out states in the US

10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...