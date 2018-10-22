I got to test drive a $440,000 flying jet suit   

I'm warned the engines are very loud, so I'll need to push plugs firmly into my ear canals and strap on a helmet to protect my skull (the helmet's rigged with a GoPro for my story). I stand and make my way onto the test-flight platform. In just a few awkward paces it's clear the almost 100-pound suit (including fuel) is built for flying not for long strolls in the park.

For my safety, I'm tethered to a rope connected to the crane above the platform and Browning begins to explain that when the jets are ignited they'll create three distinct vectors of powerful thrust, two shooting out of the engines mounted on my left and right hand, and the third coming from the jet strapped to my back. There's enough fuel for about three minutes at full throttle. The goal, Browning says, is to balance the three forces against each other so I don't get pushed left or right or worse spin out of control on the tether.

I'm face-to-face with the inventor as he holds the jets connected to my forearms up in front of me. He's cool as a cucumber as he carefully points the engines attached to my wrists away from his body and gives his team the signal to power me up.