I got to test drive a $440,000 flying jet suit   

If I can strike the right balance, my suit's setting is just strong enough to make my 160-pound body feel weightless on the platform. In other words, this experience will feel more like walking on the moon than flying like a rocket.
As I try to strike the perfect Hulk pose, my arms are slightly out of sync and the jets instantly thrust me to the left side of the stage. Even on the novice setting this takes concentration, muscle and a good sense of balance to nail it.
I know I'm in the zone when my heels begin to lift off the platform. Suddenly, I'm weightless.
The gravity-defying sensation lasts for just seconds, but it's wildly addictive. I instantly want more power so I can fly for real, but when I press the trigger for more juice the jets don't respond. Browning signals to release the throttle. My suit is running low on fuel and sadly my test ride is over.
The engines wind down, and I'm stripped of my superpower. As I walk off the platform, I wonder how many of my friends I can convince to split the cost of a jet suit with me.
Browning tells me I did really well for a first try (I'm not sure if he's just being kind). The truth is, it can take two or more full days of training before a newbie pilot is safe to fly with no tether.