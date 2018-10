On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points before recovering most of the decline.

While such market volatility may be scary for new investors, you can't let it get to you, financial expert and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

"Never cry when the market goes down, because it's not crying for you," he says. "You should never get emotional about the stock market."

Here are O'Leary's top tips to survive the market's ups and downs.