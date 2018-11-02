The 4 credit cards to have if you want to maximize cash back

For many people, one credit card is plenty. But those who can responsibly handle a few find that more can be better. While a single card can earn you hundreds of dollars per year in cash back, the right combination can earn you hundreds more.
To determine the optimal mix, CNBC Make It looked at 50 popular cash-back cards. We considered annual fees and ease of use, since rewards structures can get complicated, and ultimately decided on four cards that offer top savings rates across every major spending category: dining, travel, gas and grocery shopping.
Here are our picks:
- Citi Double Cash Back: 2 percent on all purchases
- Uber Visa from Barclays: 4 percent on dining and 3 percent on travel
- Wells Fargo Propel: 3 points on gas and travel
- Blue Cash Preferred from American Express: 6 percent on groceries ($95 annual fee)