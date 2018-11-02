The 4 credit cards to have if you want to maximize cash back

To maximize your earnings, you simply need to take advantage of what each card offers.

When you go out to eat or order in and use the Uber Visa, you get 4 percent back. You can't find a higher rate of cash back on dining. Users who spend $500 in the first three months after they get the card also get a $100 bonus.

The Blue Cash Preferred is great for grocery shopping. Users earn 6 percent back on up to $6,000 in grocery purchases per year. The card does have a $95 fee, but it offers a $200 bonus if you spend $1,000 in three months.

For gas, the Propel has the best deal: 3 points per dollar. You can redeem points for cash at a value of 1 cent per point. This card also offers 3 points for popular online subscription services, such as Netflix and Spotify. And if you can manage to spend $3,000 within three months on this card, you'll get 30,000 points (equal to $300).

When you're booking a flight or a hotel, you can use the Propel or the Uber Visa, since they both reward travel with 3 percent back. And neither card has a foreign transaction fee, so they're both good choices for when you're spending outside the U.S.

And for all the other purchases you make, you can use the Citi Double Cash. Users get 1 percent back when they buy and another 1 percent when they pay off their bill at the end of the month.