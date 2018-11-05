These are the soft skills tech employers are most looking for in new hires

If you're hoping to pursue a career in technology, you might think that at the top of every employer's wish list are multiple coding languages or data analysis.

But actually, there is increasing demand for employees with a softer skill set.

To identify the skills and experiences employers value the most, job site ZipRecruiter evaluated job openings in technology and found that soft skills — the personal characteristics that help people work well with others — topped the list. Employers are on the lookout for skills such as sales and marketing, customer service, communication, hospitality and entrepreneurship.

One of the soft skills that saw the largest increase in year over year growth was communication. Demand for communication skills was up 77.2 percent from last year, according to ZipRecruiter.

"It's one of those skills that is prevalent across every company and every position," Yasmin Sahami, senior manager of talent acquisition at ZipRecruiter, tells CNBC Make It. "I think companies are, more and more, seeing the value of what great communication skills can bring."

This goes for careers that might not traditionally be associated with such skills, Sahami said. Even if your career is more technical than creative, or you won't be interacting with clients, it's important that you're able to express yourself effectively to coworkers and managers.