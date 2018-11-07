Experts agree: Don't buy a new car

While it's tempting to splurge on a new car, especially when you're young, Bach says it's the "single worst financial decision millennials will ever make."

"Nothing you will do in your lifetime, realistically, will waste more money than buying a new car," he tells CNBC Make It.

Most people have to borrow money to be able to afford the expense and, Bach asks, "Why would you borrow money to buy an asset that immediately goes down in value by 30 percent?"

Instead, he recommends looking for something that's coming off a two- to three-year lease because "that car is almost brand new and you can buy it at that 30 percent discount."

If you're still tempted, consider how much owning will cost long-term. "If you're spending $500 a month for that car, well, that's $6,000 a year, not including the car insurance or the gas. That could be two months or three months of your income," he says. "Run the numbers and then ask yourself: Do you really need a car that nice or could you buy a car that's less expensive — maybe a little older — but still looks good and still runs?"