Meet Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim women elected to Congress

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar made history last night. The two are the first Muslim women elected to serve in Congress.

Tlaib, who ran unopposed after securing the Democratic nomination in August, won in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, and Omar, who faced Republican Jennifer Zielinki, won in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

Following the win, Omar took to Twitter to congratulate Tlaib on her victory and to acknowledge the history they made.

Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents, first made history in 2008 when she became the first Muslim woman to be elected State Representative. From 2009 to 2014 she served in the Michigan House of Representatives, where she helped secure millions of dollars for free health clinics, Meals on Wheels programs for seniors and before and after school education funding, according to her campaign website.

She is a strong critic of President Trump and was was once kicked out of a ticketed luncheon in Detroit in 2016 after heckling the then-presidential nominee about his policies and past treatment of women. After securing her primary win in August, she vowed to "fight back against every racist and oppressive structure that needs to be dismantled," and criticized the president for his harsh treatment of immigrants.