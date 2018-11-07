In 1968, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress.

Now, half a century later, political history is still being made. According to an analysis from The New York Times, the midterm election featured an unprecedented number of women, people of color and LGBTQ candidates. The number of white male candidates running for office was the lowest it has been in the past four elections. A record number of more than 100 women were elected to the House — the most in history.

In New York, 29-year-old Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was elected to New York's 14th Congressional District. Her victory makes her the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

"This is what is possible when every day people come together in the collective realization that all our actions — no matter how small or how large — are powerful, worthwhile and capable of lasting change," Ocasio-Cortez said in a speech after her victory.

Take a look below to see 14 candidates who had historic wins.