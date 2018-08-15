In 2016, Hayes was named National Teacher of the Year by President Barack Obama. At the time, she was a social studies teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. Her story of overcoming poverty, a drug-addicted mother and a teen pregnancy earned her praise from the White House.

"Our teacher of the year here stands as proof that you can't set expectations high enough for our kids," Obama said during his 2016 remarks about Hayes. "There's magic in those kids. We just have to find it."

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hayes said that despite never having run for public office before, she feels she has a responsibility to do more for her community.

"We need someone who will speak to what's happening in public education, what's happening on our borders, what's happening to our organized labor unions — because all these people who work every day and contribute in our community and feel like they're left out of the conversation," she explained.

The 45-year-old, who lives in Wolcott, Connecticut with her husband and four children, emphasizes that although she sees herself as a representative of all people, it would be remiss for her not to acknowledge what her presence in Congress would mean for women and people of color.

"I hear from people every day. They're so inspired by what I'm doing," she says. "Young girls are saying, 'I see myself in you.' And if I were able to pull this off, and we can bring that narrative to Connecticut — that no matter who you are and where you come from, that you have a message and a voice that's important and you're welcome here."

