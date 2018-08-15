After winning Tuesday's Democratic primary for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District, 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes is on track to become the state's first black Democrat in Congress.
Hayes defeated politician Mary Glassman by winning 62 percent of the votes, reports The Washington Post. In November, she will face Republican nominee and former mayor of Meriden, Connecticut, Manny Santos. The winner of November's election will replace Rep. Elizabeth Etsy, who resigned earlier this year after accusations that she improperly handled an abuse claim made against one of her staff members.
If Hayes wins, she will not only be the state's first black Democrat in Congress, but she will also be the first black Congresswoman from any New England state.
"When we started this campaign a little more than 100 days ago, we had no organization and no network. People told us we had no chance and no business trying to upset the status quo," Time reports Hayes telling her supporters on Tuesday. "And tonight, we proved them wrong."