Kattan didn't always know the answer to that question. In fact, she never imagined she'd run a beauty brand. After college, she worked in fields such as PR and recruitment before she found her true passion by launching the Huda Beauty blog in 2010.

Even then, she still didn't immediately see herself as a businesswoman and wasn't sure at first how to make her beauty vision stand apart.

Reflecting on what made her unique and what brought her fulfillment was key. "I realized that I needed to create something, an image of myself, that had never been [created] before and that's incredibly hard because it basically means you're pioneering," she says.