What I learned from adopting a 'zero waste' lifestyle (it wasn't as easy as I thought) 

For seven days, I tried living off as little waste as possible.

For months, I had been feeling guilty each time I grabbed plastic forks, knives and paper containers at my office cafeteria, only to dump them in the trash a half-hour later. It had become a daily routine — eat, waste, feel bad; eat, waste, feel bad.

The habit was so contrary to so much of what I believe. I grew up in California in a family of scrap metal recyclers, and I've always recycled. I shop with a tote bag and freeze food that's going bad. Then I came across people on the internet such as Lauren Singer and Jonathan Levy who were living a "zero waste" lifestyle, documenting it and gaining followers. The movement is occupied mostly by millennials, many of whom claim their annual output of trash fits into a small mason jar. They make it sound like something anyone could do.

In 2015, the U.S. generated approximately 262 million tons of waste, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On average, Americans individually generate 4.4 pounds of waste per day.

So I challenged myself to minimize my own waste for a week.

I carried a backpack filled with metal silverware, a washcloth (to serve as my napkin) and various reusable containers. I avoided single-use take-out containers and paper receipts and pushed through thirst and exhaustion when I wanted water or coffee but forgot my reusable jug. I limited my grocery shopping to package-free items and collected my leftover food scraps for composting.

Even though I'm already pretty environmentally conscious, as a millennial living in New York City who rarely cooks, it turned out to be much more rigorous than I envisioned.

Here's how it went and what I learned.