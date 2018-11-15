VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

10 work-from-home jobs that pay $100,000 or more

664657471
Hero Images/Getty Images

Between 2014 and 2018, the number of professionals who quit their jobs due to a lack of flexibility doubled to 34 percent, according to a survey from FlexJobs.

With a record number of open positions in the job market today, economists say now is the perfect time for job-seekers to not only negotiate the perks and benefits they want, but also their pay. To see what jobs are offering the work-from-home flexibility that many professionals desire, as well as a high salary, FlexJobs created this list of remote positions that pay $100,000 or more.

Each of these jobs is full time. Salaries and job requirements listed below are taken directly from the job posting in FlexJobs' database. Take a look below to see what jobs will offer you a great pay and the flexibility to work from wherever you want.

Shot of afro american young man in a home office using laptop and taking notes. Black guy sitting at table and working from home office.
izusek | E+ | Getty Images
Shot of afro american young man in a home office using laptop and taking notes. Black guy sitting at table and working from home office.

1. State Health Associate Commissioner

Salary: $160,000

Job requirements: For this role, candidates need a master's degree in a public health field, as well as extensive knowledge of epidemiology.

Related work-from-home positions: Public Health District Director

Click here to view job posting

2. Business Development Director

Salary: $150,000

Job requirements: For this role, candidates will need a bachelor's degree, at least five years of industry-related experience and a working knowledge of full-cycle software sales.

Related work-from-home positions: Director of Business Development; Business Development Manager; Associate Director-Business Development

Click here to view job posting

3. Mobile Lead

Salary: $150,000

Job requirements: Candidates in this role need at least four years of related industry experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Mobile Developer; Android Application Development Advisor; Senior Android Engineer

Click here to view job posting

Kupicoo | Getty Images

4. Technical Lead - Android or iOS

Salary: $140,000 - $200,000

Job requirements: Candidates in this role must be expert in mobile development as they will be responsible for mentoring a team of at least two engineers.

Related work-from-home positions: Android Engineer; Android Application Development Advisor; Senior Android Engineer

Click here to view job posting

5. Curriculum Lead

Salary: $130,000 - $150,000

Job requirements: In this role, candidates will be responsible for developing new course content and leading curricular strategy.

Related work-from-home positions: Curriculum Development Specialist; Managing Editor - Mathematics Grades K-8; Director - Product Marketing; K-12 Literacy

Click here to view job posting

6. User Researcher

Salary: $130,000

Job requirements: For this role, candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree in computer science, sociology or a related field.

Related work-from-home positions: User Experience (UX) Researcher; Qualitative User Experience Researcher; Senior User Experience Researcher

Click here to view job posting

How to make six figures from home
How to make six figures from home   

7. Deputy CIO for Information and Security Operations

Salary: up to $125,000

Job requirements: In this role, candidates will oversee the information security and operations team, as well as monitor production systems.

Related work-from-home positions: Senior Information Security Engineer; Lead Information Security Engineer; Information Systems Security Officer; Director of Security and Data Privacy

Click here to view job posting

8. Venture Fund Senior Tax Accountant

Salary: $120,000

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need a CPA and at least five years of work-related experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Director of Business Tax Audit; Senior Tax Accountant; Certified Public Accountant – Trader Tax Compliance

Click here to view job posting

9. Lead Data Engineer

Salary: $120,000 - $160,000

Job requirements: For this role, candidates need at least two years of industry-related experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Technical Lead - Data Engineering, Engineering Team Lead; Lead Engineer; Lead or Principal Software Engineer

Click here to view job posting

10. Senior Manager, Demand Generation

Salary: $120,000

Job requirements: For this role, candidates need a bachelor's degree and three to five years of related work experience.

Related work-from-home positions: Demand Generation Manager – Director; Vice President, Global Demand Generation; Director of Demand Generation

Click here to view job posting

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Google SVPs can make $710,000 a year—here are the 9 other highest-paying jobs at the company

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...