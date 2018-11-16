Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and other NASCAR stars reveal what they did with their first big paycheck

Kyle Busch is razor close to his 200th NASCAR win. With all that success comes a lot of money: Forbes names Busch as the third-highest paid NASCAR driver in 2018, pegging his total earnings at $14.7 million ($13.1 million from salary and winnings and $1.6 million from endorsements and licensing).

However, it wasn't always that way.

"My first big paycheck wasn't all that big," Busch, 33, tellsCNBC Make It.

Busch felt like he had really made it when he was making around $65,000 to $75,000 driving a race car, he recalls.

"I had to go out and buy a truck. I needed to be able to get around town," Busch, who's currently on the Joe Gibbs Racing team, says. "So I went out and bought a...five-year-old used vehicle from Papa Joe Hendrick, who was one of my previous bosses." (Hendrick is the late patriarch of Hendrick Motorsports.)

"Still have that truck today," he adds. "It's got some meaning to me, and love to keep that thing for the rest of my life."