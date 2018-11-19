ThirdLove's CEO: This tough moment changed how I led my team

Influence is by no means the only way to lead, and when we had to make the tough decision to move to a third-party service, it just needed to get done. I didn't have time to dive into a 30-minute discussion and get people on board. They may not have agreed, but it didn't matter. I had to tell them what to do, and they needed to do it because I was telling them.

I'm not as comfortable with that type of leadership. But it's important for me, and any CEO, to realize when it makes sense. It was absolutely essential that I learned to trust my intuition. The problem is, it's harder to do that when you become CEO. It can seem awkward or uninformed to say, "This is how I feel about it," rather than relying on cold, hard data.

But honestly, some of the worst decisions I've made as a CEO came from not listening to my intuition. It wasn't always right 100 percent of the time, but there was usually a reason why I got that gut feeling about a person or situation. At the very least, I felt I had to explore the situation to assess what was needed, or what was throwing me off. Most times, I was able to pinpoint what that was, and could quickly work to remedy the situation before it went off the rails.

Understanding these nuances was just part of my evolution as CEO. Truthfully, there will never be a time when I can look around, dust off my hands, and think, "That's it. I know everything I need to know."

Heidi Zak is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ThirdLove. In 2013, frustrated by the bra shopping experience, Heidi left Google to start ThirdLove, a lingerie brand that creates its products based on millions of women's real measurements. Zak holds an undergraduate degree from Duke University and an MBA from MIT Sloan.

