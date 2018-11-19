ThirdLove's CEO: This tough moment changed how I led my team

People often envision the job of CEO as the most enviable position in a company. While I've found a lot of fulfillment by taking on that role at ThirdLove, I also quickly learned there were dramatic differences between my assumptions and the reality I faced.
The skills I needed were different and the expectations changed. And while my previous experience as a leader served me well, it was really just the starting point in a constant process of learning and personal development.
I knew that part of being a functional leader was protecting my team's morale and ideas. I aimed to inspire, mentor, lead—and protect. But when I become a CEO, there were situations where I couldn't protect everyone.
Back in 2014, our team at ThirdLove built our own front end and back end for our website. To be honest, it was a poor move on our part. Our site couldn't handle even minor upticks in traffic and lacked basic e-commerce features (not what you want for an e-commerce only brand).