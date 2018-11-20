Former Navy SEAL commander Jocko Willink explains how to train yourself to be an early riser

Leaders like Tim Cook and Mark Cuban are known for waking early and getting a jump on their days. While waking up early can be a struggle, the benefits can outweigh the hassles.

"You've got 24 hours in a day," says Jocko Willink, a former Navy SEAL and the founder of leadership consultancy Echelon Front. "The earlier you get up the more you can take advantage of those hours."

Willink, who wakes at 4:30 a.m., says that getting up early can help you stay productive and competitive. He taught himself to be an early riser as a young SEAL after noticing that some of the best people in the field got to work before he did. "I started waking up earlier so I could maybe get a little edge," he says.

CNBC Make It caught up with Willink for his tips for those training themselves to be early risers.

Listen to your body

Pick a time to wake each morning and make sure that you commit to that time. If you do, you'll find yourself getting tired earlier and earlier in the evening. Give yourself that rest, he says. Go to bed earlier and earlier until you have developed a new night-time routine and a new fixed bedtime.

"It takes discipline," says Willink. "When you make that discipline decision early in the morning, the rest of your day is going to have more discipline in it."