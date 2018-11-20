How this 19-year-old amateur gamer won $250,000 playing 'Fortnite'

"He's been, like, my biggest supporter," Etue says of his father. [He's] always been there to help me out anytime I need it, especially financially. He's definitely, if not the entire reason, a really big part of my gaming career." (The costs of a gaming career can add up, between travel to tournaments and a professional-level computer gaming setup that can cost thousands of dollars. Bloomberg has estimated that becoming a professional gamer could cost you over $17,000, including all of the necessary equipment, just to get started.)

Etue started playing Fortnite shortly after Epic Games launched the game's free-to-play battle royale iteration in September 2017. He'd previously competed in a few tournaments playing another online battle royale game, Daybreak's H1Z1, but he never won any money.

After the popularity of Fortnite exploded at the start of 2018 (at one point in February, Fortnite had 3.4 million people playing at once), Etue says he saw "the potential it had as an esport" and he shifted his focus to the hot new game. It was a smart gamble, as Epic Games is expected to generate over $2 billion in revenue from Fortnite this year and the company gave notice in May that it would put some of that money to use by launching a series of esports tournaments with $100 million in total prizes (the Summer Skirmish was the first such event).

Etue's skills from other battle royale games like H1Z1 and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds transferred over to Fortnite and he spent hours on end practicing to reach the upper echelon of players. Starting around February, Etue says he was playing Fortnite for roughly eight hours a day, practicing his shooting while learning to become better at building the virtual structures that Fortnite players create for shelter and to gain a vantage point from which they can get the drop on competitors.

"I've been grinding it for the past seven months," he says.

Now that he's won Summer Skirmish, though, Etue has stepped up his practice routine, playing anywhere from 10 to 14 hours each day. That includes playing in competitions and the Fortnite Playground practice mode (where players practice and improve their skills), or even just playing for fun.

"I definitely think that there's better builders than me. I definitely think there are better shooters than me," Etue says. But, what set him apart at PAX West was his ability to strategize the best times to attack opponents or to hang back and wait for the fight to come to him. "Knowing when to take fights and when not to take fights," he says. "Obviously, I have some talent and some skill when it comes to building and shooting, but that isn't what got me the $250,000."

Etue wasn't even close to the best Fortnite player as recently as a few months before the Summer Skirmish. "I didn't immediately become the best — I actually got clapped, to say the least" by some of the best players online, he says. "But, I learned; I studied everybody else [and] I saw what I was doing wrong. I practiced and refined my strategies," he says, adding that he started to become a top player in mid-summer.

He calls the victory in Seattle "definitely a major break" that will allow him to hold off on starting college or another career while he focuses on kicking off his professional gaming career. "This definitely changed my life and changed the plans I have right now," he says.

When he was 6 years old, Etue told his parents he wanted to play video games for a living when he grew up. At the time, they told him that wouldn't work, and to pick a real career, but that was before esports became a nearly $1 billion industry.

His family was going "absolutely crazy" after he won and made a "super emotional" phone call to his parents from Seattle, Etue says. ("They're probably screaming in the living room right now with my brothers, just absolutely going wild. I can only imagine," he said in his post-match interview.)

Now, Etue and his parents are meeting with financial advisors to plan out the best way to save and invest his quarter-million dollar prize.

"Oh, I'm definitely investing almost all of it," he tells CNBC Make It.

"I don't think I'm really going to make any fun purchases; maybe some shoes, maybe something like that," he says. He also bought a projector screen where he and his little brothers can play Fortnite on a larger backdrop.

Mostly, Etue is focusing on leveraging the momentum of winning the Summer Skirmish into a legitimate gaming career. He's streaming several hours a day on Twitch in order to keep building his following, which will bring in money through a partnership with the streaming company.

Etue is also in talks with various professional esports teams about signing a contract. His Twitter bio directs anyone with "business inquiries" to an email for the esports talent agency Evolved Talent. "I'm in talks and definitely interested in joining a team," he says, though he hasn't made a decision yet.

And though he fell short in the follow-up Fortnite Fall Skirmish in October (which gave away $10 million in prize money), Etue is keenly focused on all future competition events in Epic Games' ongoing $100 million Fortnite tournament series.

"Oh, 100 percent. You know, just because I won one tournament, doesn't mean I'm going to be complacent about it," he says. "I'm going to keep the grind up ... If I want to stay being the best, you know, I can't sleep or I can't let up."

