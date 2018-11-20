Why Jeff Bezos schedules 'high IQ' meetings for 10 a.m.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has built a hugely successful e-commerce empire. But even he can't avoid an afternoon slump.

That's why at Amazon, Bezos schedules mentally strenuous meetings for 10 a.m. "I like to do my high IQ meetings before lunch," the billionaire revealed in a September interview at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. "Because by 5 p.m.., I'm like, 'I can't think about that today. Let's try this again tomorrow.'"

Science supports Bezos' logic. Research shows that it can be harder to exercise good judgement, think clearly and make smart decisions later in the afternoon. Tackling your most challenging projects earlier in the day, however, can help you get the most bang for your mental buck.

Still, scheduling is just one part of the equation. Here are three Bezos-approved strategies you can use to make your day as productive as possible: