A stalled career was the No. 1 driver for burnout among employees surveyed. According to Link, you're more likely to feel this way if you work in a deadline-driven environment with constrained resources.

A "task-oriented" work environment can make workers feel they are running on a hamster wheel, says Link. In order to deliver results, employees often minimize outside distractions, including longer-term career objectives. "It's all a very big cycle...and it's the role of both the employee and the employer to break that cycle," explains Link.

What employees can do: Remember that your boss isn't a mind reader. Schedule time to have a frank discussion about what your career progression might look like. You can also tap into your peer network of trusted colleagues to get feedback on what you're doing well and what you need to improve on to ready yourself for that next job or promotion.

What managers can do: Ask employees about what's truly important to them and what they hope to achieve long term. You can also provide career development and learning opportunities for your team. Acquiring new skills can keep employees from feeling stagnant and boost their overall satisfaction level.

More importantly, help staffers understand how even the most mundane tasks are tied to the company's success. "Most folks get caught in the day-to-day cycle and they forget that there's a connectivity between what they're doing and the goals of the company," says Link.