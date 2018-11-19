Your best employee might be ready to quit. A recent survey taken this fall found that nearly 40 percent of the 2,000 U.S. adult workers surveyed were thinking of leaving their jobs thanks to burnout.
That's a chilling statistic for any manager, especially in a tight labor market. But the survey, conducted by HR consulting firm Randstad US, revealed another surprising fact: work-life balance wasn't the key reason employees felt burned out. Instead, workers cited stalled careers and managers that didn't seem to appreciate them.
CNBC Make It talked to Jim Link, chief human resources officer at Randstad North America. He took us through the top reasons surveyed workers feel burned out and what they and their bosses can do about it.