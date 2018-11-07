These 8 simple phrases can help you avoid awkward political conversations at work

Political talk at work is getting harder and harder to avoid. In one recent survey, 64 percent of workers polled said political conversations in the office have become more heated within the last decade.

Learning what to say when political talk arises is key to keeping professional relationships strong and getting quality work done. Heated discussions can leave employees frustrated, distrustful and unproductive, says Audra Jenkins, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Randstad, an HR consulting firm.

"Not having a framework for how you want the conversation to unfold is what gets people in trouble," adds Stacey Engle, executive vice president at Fierce Conversations, a training company that teaches organizations how to have effective discourse.

With midterm election results likely driving some of today's workplace debates, CNBC Make It has compiled a list of responses to help you navigate any tricky political talk.