Think your boss hates you? You could be onto something

Have you ever had the feeling your boss doesn't like you?

Conventional wisdom and your long-suffering friends will likely have told you to stop being paranoid. "Of course they don't hate you; you just need to win them round," your friends might say — but you could actually be onto something.

In fact, not only is it a common fear — it's usually grounded in reality, according to the president of IMD business school and author of "The set-up to fail syndrome: How good managers cause great people to fail."

Dr Jean-Francois Manzoni, who has studied the phenomenon for almost three decades, told CNBC Make It that managers he has surveyed have openly acknowledged that they behave differently toward their "perceived best and worst employees."

That may seem counter-intuitive — or even spiteful — but, of course, it makes sense. Bosses are likely to provide more opportunities to those they feel are capable, while limiting the responsibilities of those they consider weaker.

However, said Manzoni, therein lies the issue.