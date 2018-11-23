VISIT CNBC.COM

People in one Texas town can afford to spend $2,761 on the holidays—here are the 10 US cities where people can spend the most

Shoppers wait in line while shopping at Toys'R'Us during the Black Friday sales event on November 27, 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas
Tom Pennington | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Americans are expected to spend big this holiday season. The average person will drop $819 on gifts and necessities, according to a recent report from Harris Poll and advertising-technology company OpenX.

And a new survey from personal-finance website WalletHub expects them to spend even more: about $1,007 per person, up more than 4 percent from 2017.

But how much can each person actually afford to spend?

WalletHub, using data from the National Retail Federation, compared 570 U.S. cities across five metrics to determine the maximum shoppers there can comfortably afford to spend. Those metrics include income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-expenses ratio and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

"At a high level, our algorithm considers a consumer to be in a comfortable financial position to engage in holiday spending if they have: enough emergency savings to cover at least six months of expenses and a debt-to-income ratio smaller than 22 percent for a renter or 43 percent for a homeowner," the survey says.

"Depending on a city's specific characteristics, the algorithm adjusts upward or downward to create a custom estimate."

Source: WalletHub

Based on that data, shoppers in Flower Mound, Texas, can afford to spend about $2,761 this season. Here are the top 10 cities where shoppers have the most leeway in their holiday budgets:

Flower Mound, Texas

Holiday budget: $2,761

Sunnyvale, California

Holiday budget: $2,575

Naperville, Illinois

Holiday budget: $2,528

Mountain View, California

Holiday budget: $2,524

The Woodlands, Texas

Holiday budget: $2,444

Bellevue, Washington

Holiday budget: $2,411

Sugar Land, Texas

Holiday budget: $2,321

Stores use these 5 tricks to make you spend more during the holidays
Allen, Texas

Holiday budget: $2,244

Pearland, Texas

Holiday budget: $2,238

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Holiday budget: $2,156

If you expect to do a lot of holiday shopping this year, try to stick to a plan and avoid impulse buys. Use cash when you can, too: Research suggests it can lead you to curtail your spending because physically handing over your money and watching it disappear feels "more painful."

If you plan to use credit or debit, take advantage of rewards points and don't rack up more purchases than you can pay off.

No matter how you chose to spend or where you're located, following a few simple strategies can help you get through the holiday season without busting your budget.

The easiest ways to make your office less sad and more festive
