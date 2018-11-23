Hustle till you make it? Reddit's co-founder says putting work above all else could be 'toxic'

Hustle till you make it.

It's a strategy many entrepreneurs have credited for their success. But, according to one famous founder, it could do you more harm than good.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently slated the hustling culture — the idea of prioritizing work ahead of all else — as "toxic," saying that it could be holding back young entrepreneurs, rather than helping them succeed and live well.

"This idea that unless you are suffering, grinding, working every hour of every day, you're not working hard enough ... this is one of the most toxic, dangerous things in tech right now," the 35-year-old said at Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon earlier this month.

"Hustle porn," as Ohanian called it, is distracting young entrepreneurs from good work, and reinforcing the notion that you must be completely devoted to a company to be successful, he went on to say.