Spiked offerings include the Instagram-ready Chandonut Rosé, made with a Chandon sparkling rosé glaze and garnished with edible rose petals atop a seasonal Bourbon Eggnog doughnut. The Chandon adds an extra layer of sweetness to an already sweet treat.

The doughnuts are boozy thanks to alcohol in either the filling, glaze or garnish. But these doughnuts won't get the average person tipsy. Typically, one sparkling wine doughnut, for example, would have less than one-fourth of a flute of Champagne. The Butterscotch Devil's Delight doughnut, which uses whiskey in its filling, glaze and whipped cream, is made with just three-fourths of a bottle of whiskey for a batch of glaze, which yields about 100 to 150 doughnuts.

"We have to find the right balance of how much sugar is too much, versus how much alcohol can we put in to not be over the legal limit to sell," Polizzotto says. In New York, alcohol-infused confections have to contain less than 5 percent alcohol by volume. (Doughnut Project does not card consumers, but lets parents know when something has been spiked.)

So far this year (January through mid-November), the Doughnut Project says its boozy doughnut sales have accounted for about 15 percent of its overall sales, which include everything from non-alcoholic doughnuts to merchandise.

"We have people from all over the world who follow us on Instagram and they come in and see us when they visit New York," Polizzotto explains.

"All of our Instagram followers visit our shop because of all of our unique flavors," she adds. "But the boozy doughnuts are always a big hit."