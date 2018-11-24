Boozy desserts are getting a new life. While infusing alcohol with sweet treats is not a new concept, young people's penchant for unusual flavors and creative cocktails, added to an Instagram-fueled fascination with food, has yielded an innovative new crop of spiked sweets.
Bakeries are seeing "an increased demand for premium desserts inspired by alcoholic beverages," according to trade site Baking Business. "Topping off cakes with a sweet liqueur drizzle or blending the beverage into a filling enhances its flavor profile and adds a sophisticated touch."
A number of small baking businesses in particular are cashing in on the trend, one that helps them stand out among Goliath competitors like Dunkin', Mrs. Fields and Krispy Kreme. Here are just a sampling of some small bakeries making use of the new trend.