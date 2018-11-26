4 things you should never buy on Amazon

"Amazon's great for deals. Walmart's great for deals. Best Buy's great for deals. But none of them are the best store for deals."

However, it's important to remember that when it comes to online shopping, nothing is guaranteed and you should always do your own homework.

"One of major things I always say is don't shop all at one store," Ramirez says. "Amazon's great for deals. Walmart's great for deals. Best Buy's great for deals. But none of them are the best store for deals."

Before buying anything online, Ramirez recommends doing a quick search on Google Shopping. The search engine will bring up prices for the item from a multitude of retailers so you can easily scan for where to find the cheapest deals.

Plus, browse all the major competitors. "If you find something on Amazon and it looks like a good deal, always check to make sure others are not undercutting Amazon," Ramirez says.

Price comparison is the No. 1 thing you can do to ensure you're getting a good deal. "It all comes down to doing your research," Skirboll says. "Always triple check."

If you're shopping specifically at Amazon, Ramirez also recommends keeping CamelCamelCamel handy. When you drop in an Amazon link, the price-tracking website will pull up a chart of the item's historical prices.

Although it doesn't compare how prices vary outside of Amazon, it's a helpful way to know if the price you're looking at is generally high or low. "You can know, 'Oh, this was $10 cheaper last July,' or you'll see that this is absolutely the lowest price you can get right now," Ramirez says.

If you're using a desktop, installing a browser extension, such as Honey or RetailMeNot's Genie can be a win-win too: It takes almost no effort on your part, but can help you instantly save. "It's going to automatically pull in coupons, cashback offers, any way for you to save money on the spot at checkout."

And be on the lookout for other perks, such as cashback, free shipping or a $10 gift card with purchase. "In this day and age, retailers drive business by focusing their efforts on releasing promotions like these, so it's really in the customer's best interest to make sure they have something before they check out," Skirboll says.